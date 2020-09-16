1/1
Geraldine O'Nan Costello
1937 - 2020
Geraldine O'Nan Costello

Louisville - Geraldine O'Nan Costello, 83, of Louisville passed away peacefully at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born June 6, 1937 in Defoe, KY to the late Robert O'nan and Wellena Parks Whitaker.

Geraldine was Catholic by faith. She actively participated with the Knights of Columbus. She loved her family dearly and they were always put first in her life. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She also loved her little dog, Schotzy. One of the things she enjoyed was boating with her family on the Ohio River. She was also an avid U of L fan and shared that fandom with her son, Chris and granddaughter Shelby. She enjoyed the friendly banter between her and her daughters, Jody and Shannon, who were UK fans. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert Edward Costello.

Geraldine is survived by her three children, Jody Sizemore (Frank); Chris Costello (Laura); Shannon Hatfield (Doug); her five grandchildren, Jeremy Sizemore (Emily); Morgan Seely (Joe); Shelby Hardy (Evan); Jon Douglas Hatfield (Courtney); and Gage Wesley Hatfield. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and her furbaby, Schotzy.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Friday, September 18, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville. Funeral Services for Geraldine will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
SEP
19
Entombment
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
