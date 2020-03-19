|
|
Geraldine "Geri" (Fromme) Roberts
LOUISVILLE - 77, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was retired from Norton Audubon Hospital after more than 20 years of service. A later-in-life pottery class developed into a passion for Geri. She was a long-time member of the Louisville Artisans Guild and taught classes through Louisville Parks and Recreation at Beechmont Community Center. She exhibited and sold her creations at arts and crafts fairs throughout the region and won multiple awards at the Kentucky State Fair. Geri is survived by her loving husband of 52 years David Roberts, son David Roberts, daughter Jan Compton (Glen) and 2 grandchildren, Adeline and Harris and is preceded in death by her parents Leota (Jackey) and Edward and brother David. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Owen Funeral Home at 5317 Dixie Hwy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donations be made to the Louisville Zoo.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020