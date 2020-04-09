Services
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Scearce


1938 - 2020
Geraldine Scearce Obituary
Geraldine Scearce

Shelbyville - 82, the Lord took her to heaven on April 6th 2020 in Louisville Kentucky.

She loved her garden, her grandkids and loved to always be busy, and her smile was as big as her Heart.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Anderson (Paul), Sheila Distler (Bruce); her grandchildren, Brandon Distler (Michelle), Michael Distler (Gabrielle), Jennifer Morrison (Tyler), Bryan Ankeny; her step-grandchildren, Megan Bugle (Joshua), Ryan Anderson ( Chelsea); her great grandchildren, Austin Ankeny, Taylor & Sydney Morrison; and her step-great grandchildren, Ava & Griffin Anderson, Chance & Ryker Bugle.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and upon recommendation from the CDC for funeral homes, a PRIVATE funeral service will be held for Geraldine Scearce. Though services are limited to immediate family members only, please feel free to sign the on-line guestbook or send a private condolence message through our website.

Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
