Geraldine Wilson Wolff
Louisville - 74, passed away Monday February 10, 2020.
She was a dedicated member of Portland Memorial Baptist Church and a retired Nurse.
She is survived by her siblings, Kenneth N. Wilson (Ann), Milton R. Wilson (Deborah), Timothy P. Wilson, Ronald E. Wilson (Mavis), Cheryl W. Daniels (John) and O'Dena Hunt (Alton); 3 stepchildren, Jason Wolff (Stephanie), Dr. Erica Verkleeren (Ron) and Leon Wolff (Maria), and a host of grandchildren, loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Monday, February 17, 2020 at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, 3802 W. Market St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020