1/1
Geraldine "Deanie" Zirnheld
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Deanie" Zirnheld

LOUISVILLE - Geraldine "Deanie" Zirnheld (84) passed away Monday November 9, 2020.

Deanie was a graduate of Southern High School, former member of Kenwood Christian Church, Lynnhurst United Church of Christ and current member of Southeast Christian. She was a dedicated employee of Foell McGee Alarm Company, National Guardian and the Louisville Convention and Visitor Bureau. She loved U of L Athletics, the Cardinal Dames, 46 years of Black Friday Shopping with her girls, the Adventure Group and her many dear friends.

Deanie is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Earl and Lucy Ann Tharp; son, Michael Bruce Zirnheld; sister, Vivian Reid.

She is survived by Sister; Eva Jean Tharp; daughters, Denise Bohn (Bob), Rita Anderson (Doelan); Son, Greg Zirnheld (Susan); Grandchildren, Blair Schwarz, Lindsay Spatola, Halee Coleman, Lauren Zirnheld, Cooper Bohn, Emerson Deluca, Hannah Bacon, Chloe Bohn; great-grandchildren, Reid, Layne, Baylor, Allie, Jack, Luke, Maddie, Giorgio, Roman, Enzo. She is also survived by her loyal and loving friend Jim Hindle.

Funeral Service 1p.m. Tuesday at Highlands Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Visitation Monday 4-7pm and Tuesday from 11am till service time.

Expressions of Sympathy to the Alzheimer's Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved