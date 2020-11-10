Geraldine "Deanie" Zirnheld
LOUISVILLE - Geraldine "Deanie" Zirnheld (84) passed away Monday November 9, 2020.
Deanie was a graduate of Southern High School, former member of Kenwood Christian Church, Lynnhurst United Church of Christ and current member of Southeast Christian. She was a dedicated employee of Foell McGee Alarm Company, National Guardian and the Louisville Convention and Visitor Bureau. She loved U of L Athletics, the Cardinal Dames, 46 years of Black Friday Shopping with her girls, the Adventure Group and her many dear friends.
Deanie is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Earl and Lucy Ann Tharp; son, Michael Bruce Zirnheld; sister, Vivian Reid.
She is survived by Sister; Eva Jean Tharp; daughters, Denise Bohn (Bob), Rita Anderson (Doelan); Son, Greg Zirnheld (Susan); Grandchildren, Blair Schwarz, Lindsay Spatola, Halee Coleman, Lauren Zirnheld, Cooper Bohn, Emerson Deluca, Hannah Bacon, Chloe Bohn; great-grandchildren, Reid, Layne, Baylor, Allie, Jack, Luke, Maddie, Giorgio, Roman, Enzo. She is also survived by her loyal and loving friend Jim Hindle.
Funeral Service 1p.m. Tuesday at Highlands Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Visitation Monday 4-7pm and Tuesday from 11am till service time.
Expressions of Sympathy to the Alzheimer's Association
.