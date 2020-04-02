|
Geri Nation
Louisville - Geri Nation, 68, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1951 to William and Nancy York. She is preceded in death by her Parents, and Brother, Joseph York. Geri is survived by her loving Wife of 17 years, Lisa Bray, Brothers, Rudy York, Hubert York, Jewell David York, and Frank York, Sister, Christine Sexton. Geri also leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of Nieces, Nephews, Friends, Her Pup Emma Jean, and Extended Family. Visitation and Funeral Services will be Private due to Corona 19 Virus. To leave a special message www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020