Gerlad William "Tim" DoupHenryville - Gerald William "Tim" Doup, 84, of Henryville, IN, passed on Friday, July 17, 2020.Memorial services will be conducted by Pastor Mick Finch at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Henryville, with visitation from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. A private burial service will follow the funeral service at Mt Zion Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy may be given to Henryville Community Presbyterian Church c/o Adams Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 209 S. Ferguson, St, Henryville, IN 47126.