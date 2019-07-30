Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Cave Hill Cemetery
Gerri S. Badenhausen


1934 - 2019
Gerri S. Badenhausen Obituary
Gerri S. Badenhausen

Louisvlle - Gerri S. Badenhausen, lifelong Kentuckian, born in Louisville in 1934, died July 27, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a retired Registered Nurse graduating from Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky in June 1955.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her son, Walter E. "Jay" Badenhausen, III.

Along with her husband, Walter E. Badenhausen, Jr., Gerri is survived by her daughter, H. Traci Badenhausen; brother and sister-in-law C. Edward and Betty Schmidt; brother-in-law and sister-in-law O. Peter and LaThoriel Badenhausen; and by her dedicated helper, Sherrlyn Gray.

The Badenhausen family wishes to express their overwhelming gratitude to the staff of Interim Healthcare for the warmth, concern, and care they gave in these past months.

Graveside service 11 am Friday, August 2nd at Cave Hill Cemetery, friends may gather at the Broadway gate by 10:45 am. Visitation 3-6 pm Thursday August 1st at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Lymphoma Society of Kentucky & So. Indiana, 301 East Main Street, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40202; the KIDS Center for Pediatric Therapies, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217 (PO Box 17630, Louisville, KY 40217) or to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019
