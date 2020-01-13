Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Gertrud Buchta Ottman

Gertrud Buchta Ottman

Louisville - 85 of Louisville, passed away Sunday. She was born October 1, 1934 in Myslowitz Poland. She was retired from the Jefferson County Public Schools, and was a member of Third Lutheran Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Dick Ottman, her children Frank Buchta, Mark Buchta, and Maronda Buchta McKinney (Kurt), Ray Ottman (Jennifer) and Scott Ottman (Meredith). Gerdi's grandchildren Cole McKinney, Madison McKinney, Myles Buchta, Erin Ottman, Madison Ottman, Jordan Ottman, and Taylor Slater Bieschke.

Services to celebrate Gerdi's life will be held at 11:00 am Thursday at Third Lutheran Church, 2800 Frankfort Avenue, (in the sanctuary of Crescent Hill Baptist Church). Visitation will be held 4-8 pm Wednesday at Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
