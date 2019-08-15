Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
3308 Chauncey Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
3308 Chauncey Ave
View Map
Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
Fort Knox, KY
View Map
Gertrude E. Maxwell Obituary
Gertrude E. Maxwell

Louisville -

Maxwell, Gertrude E., 94, of Louisville died Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Atria at Stony Brook. She was a native of Lebanon, KY, a retired employee of the Phillip Morris Corp., a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and Knights of St. Peter Claver.

She is survived by her husband Edward B. Maxwell, Sr.; children Sister Amedee Maxwell; Joyce Maxwell; Jacqueline Reed (Guy) and Edward B. Maxwell, Jr. (Catherine); 16 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday August 17, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 3308 Chauncey Ave. Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Monday August 19, 2019 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Fort Knox, KY. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
