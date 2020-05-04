Gertrude "Gertie" Hickey Eubanks



Georgetown - Gertrude "Gertie" Hickey Eubanks, 97, of Georgetown, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born on August 26, 1922. She was the youngest of 8 children. Everyone that knew her loved her dearly. She loved having visitors and appreciated those that came faithfully. She was a dedicated labor and delivery scrub technician at the old Methodist Hospital in Louisville for 30 years with her beloved friend Peake. She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Ernestine Vittitow; children, Joseph and Theresa Hickey; son-in-laws, Ron Sayre and Bob Bailey; daughter-in-laws, Darlene and Kathy Hickey; grandchildren, Ronnie, Mike Sayre and Tiffany Hickey; four sisters, and three brothers precede her in death.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sharon Sayre, Jan (Dee) Hodge, Mickey Bailey, John Hickey, and Joe Hickey; 9 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren and 3 great- great-grandchildren. Evergreen Funeral Home is in charge of services.













