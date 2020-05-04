Gertrude Hickey "Gertie" Eubanks
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude "Gertie" Hickey Eubanks

Georgetown - Gertrude "Gertie" Hickey Eubanks, 97, of Georgetown, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born on August 26, 1922. She was the youngest of 8 children. Everyone that knew her loved her dearly. She loved having visitors and appreciated those that came faithfully. She was a dedicated labor and delivery scrub technician at the old Methodist Hospital in Louisville for 30 years with her beloved friend Peake. She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Ernestine Vittitow; children, Joseph and Theresa Hickey; son-in-laws, Ron Sayre and Bob Bailey; daughter-in-laws, Darlene and Kathy Hickey; grandchildren, Ronnie, Mike Sayre and Tiffany Hickey; four sisters, and three brothers precede her in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sharon Sayre, Jan (Dee) Hodge, Mickey Bailey, John Hickey, and Joe Hickey; 9 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren and 3 great- great-grandchildren. Evergreen Funeral Home is in charge of services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 4, 2020
I am so blessed to have known Grandma Gertie. She was so sweet and loving and always greeted me with a big smile and a hug. You will be sorely missed and forever remembered. Til we meet again, RIP ❤❤❤
Kimberly
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved