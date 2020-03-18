Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fountain Run Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Fountain Run Funeral Home
Gertrude V. Meadows Obituary
Gertrude V. Meadows

Louisville - Gertrude V. Meadows, 88 passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

She was the former Gertrude Gentry, a native of Fountain Run, Ky., and a member of Beechmont Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Edward Meadows.

Survivors include one son Thomas Meadows (Shirley), daughter Elizabeth Rexroat (Gary), sisters Brenda Dyer and Susie White, 3 grandchildren Travis, Traci and Christina and 3 greatgrandchildren Levi, Jordan and Preston.

Visitation Friday, 4 to 8 PM, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd.

Funeral service 12 Noon (CST) Saturday at Fountain Run Funeral Home with

visitation from 10 to 12 (CST). Burial at White Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
