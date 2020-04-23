Services
Gertrude W. "Trudy" Pittroff

Gertrude W. "Trudy" Pittroff Obituary
Gertrude "Trudy" W. Pittroff

Louisville - 92, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was a retired accountant for KY Fried Chicken Corporate Office. Trudy was a member of Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church and volunteered at South Louisville Community Ministries.

Trudy is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Conrad Pittroff.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Donna Turner, Jan Miller (Don) and Paula Lutes; grandchildren, Mickey, Melissa and Doug Turner (Sarah), Jessica Schum (Todd) , Sara Whetstone (Jason), Allison (Korey) and Julie Lutes; great-grandchildren, Kristina, Sawyer, Kylie, Zachary, Emma, Gabriel, Laura, Jude and Ben.

Her visitation and funeral will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Arrangements entrusted with Joseph E. Ratterman & Son.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
