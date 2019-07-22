Services
Alexander Funeral Home-East Chapel
2115 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47714
(812) 476-1351
Resources
More Obituaries for Gery Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gery F. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gery F. Johnson Obituary
Gery F. Johnson

Evansville, IN - Gery F. Johnson, 65, of Evansville, IN, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway. He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 26, 1954, to the late Dolor (Dell) and Mary (Pat) Haigh Johnson.

Gery loved to travel and never met a stranger. He especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren, Reagan and Walker. He was an avid sports fan and supported his favorite teams; The Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Stephanie (Griffis) Johnson; son, Matthew Johnson (Kate Byrne); grandchildren, Reagan and Walker Johnson; sisters, Gail Luedtke (Bill) and Gwen Finley (Hal); extended family, Betty Griffis, Ken Harshburger and Linda Harshburger.

Friends may visit Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Alexander East Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilda's Club of Evansville, Deaconess Hospice or .

Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderEastChapel.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alexander Funeral Home-East Chapel
Download Now