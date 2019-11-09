Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gil Newton Obituary
Gil Newton

Crestwood - Gil Wayne Newton, 73, of Crestwood, KY, formerly of Charlestown, IN, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 after battling cancer.

He was a principal for Greater Clark County Schools in Southern Indiana until he retired in 2002. In his retirement he authored three books and enjoyed spending time with his daughter and granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years; Glenda Sue (Eccles) Newton.

He is survived by his daughter; Gretchen Hyde (David), son; Gabriel Newton, granddaughter; Finley Hyde, siblings; Terry Newton (Ethel), Linda Newby and Barry Newton (Michelin) and extended family.

A Memorial Gathering celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, November 13 from 4-8pm at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
