Gilbert Blakely "Blake" Tanner
Louisville - Gilbert Blakely Tanner, 79, was born in London, KY on July 30, 1940, and returned to our Heavenly Father on April 7, 2020. His parents, Opal (Mullins) and Gilbert Tanner, preceded him in death.
Blake received his BA and MA from the University of Kentucky and attended law school at the University of Louisville. He was a skilled athlete, playing basketball and baseball at London High School, where he was inducted into the Laurel County Hall of Fame in 2005. He continued playing those sports at Lees Junior College and then received a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Kentucky. It was at UK that Blake met Faye, the love of his life.
After completing his Master's degree, Blake worked in the UK School Relations Office. Shortly thereafter, he accepted a position as the Housing Director & then later became the Student Financial Aid Director for the University of Louisville. Following the birth of his two sons, Blake devoted his spare time to coaching them on many sports teams and supporting them in their academic pursuits.
Upon retiring from U of L after 32 years in student financial aid, Blake served for 10 years as the Chief Operating Officer for the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). He also served as director of the Kentucky Student Financial Aid Administrators and was a member of the Southern and National Associations for Student Financial Aid Administrators. Blake was passionate about helping students receive high quality education. Throughout his career, he worked tirelessly to help procure financial assistance for thousands of students across Kentucky so they could attend college.
As a member of Southeast Christian Church, and prior to that Woodland Baptist Church, Blake made many life long friends and was dedicated to supporting his community. He and Faye loved to travel, having visited many countries around the world, often with cherished family or friends. He also loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren as well as cheering on his U of L Cardinals and UK Wildcats.
Blake leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years Faye (Hardiman), his sons Scott (Tracy) and Wes (Kary), and three grandchildren - Riley, Blakely, and Avery. As an only child, Blake shared a special bond with his Tanner and Mullins cousins, as well as Faye's four brothers, who he considered his brothers. He leaves a legacy of laughter and hard work, while loving his wife and children with all his heart and soul. Blake was a model of unconditional love.
In accordance with current health and safety recommendations, funeral services will be private at Cave Hill Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Forum at Brookside, the Masonic Homes Sam Swope Health Center, and Hosparus for the compassion and comfort they offered to Blake and his family. Memorial contributions may be made to , Kaden Towers, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville 40205 or Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville 40205.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020