Gilbert J. Sturtzel



Louisville - Gilbert J. Sturtzel Jr. 82 of Louisville passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Baptist Health.



He was born Christmas Day 1936 in Louisville, KY. He was a graduate and football Hall of Famer of both St. X and the University of Louisville. Gil was also Captain of the U of L 1957 Sun Bowl Team and former president of the University of Louisville L-Club, and Central Cardinal Club. Gil retired from Commonwealth Life Insurance after 30 years of service.



Gil was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Gilbert Sturtzel; and his sister Mary Teresa.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Barbara of 64 years. His 4 children Gilbert Sturtzel III (Jeanie), Susie Payton (Ray), Mark Sturtzel (Diane), and Kimberly Sturtzel. His Sisters Helen Kousoulis (Paul), Marcella True (Jim) and Margie Schott (Junie). He was a devoted Grandfather of 9 wonderful grandkids and 8 Great Grandchildren.



Gil was many things to many people. Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. Former Teammate, Coach, Mentor, Teacher and most of all friend to all he met. He will be missed by all but we are comforted knowing we will see him again in Heaven.



Visitation will be Saturday, April 27 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, and from 10:00 to 11:00 am Sunday, with the funeral at 11:00 am, Sunday in the chapel of the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gil's honor to Coach Clark Wood Scholarship fund, University of Louisville, 2100 South Floyd Street, Louisville, KY 40292. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary