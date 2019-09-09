Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St Michaels Orthodox Church
3701 St. Michael's Church Drive
Louisville , KY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St Michaels Orthodox Church
3701 St. Michael's Church Drive
Louisville , KY
View Map
Gilbert N. Coury


1931 - 2019
Gilbert N. Coury Obituary
Gilbert N. Coury

Louisville - On September 8, 2019, Gilbert Nick Coury, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother departed this life at the age of 88.

Gilbert was born June 1, 1931 to James "Jad" and Emma "KouKab" Abraham Coury. He was a graduate of Ahrens Trade High School and past owner of Norman's Beer Depot. He is an army veteran, having served during the Korean War.

On October 13, 1963 he married Julia "Judy" Wiser. Together they raised three children Tracy, Connie and Trent.

Gilbert was a member of St Michaels Orthodox Church and Lebanese American Country Club. He was an avid Louisville Cardinal fan and enjoyed playing cards with lifelong friends. He most desired and lived for his family dinners and vacations and also attending the grandchildren's games.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Fred and Norman and his sister Delores.

He is survived by his wife Judy of 56 years, their three children Tracy (Don), Connie (Joe) and Trent (Karen), seven grandchildren; Michael, Anna, Clayton, Landon, Kailey, Cameron and Kayden, brother Adam (Alice), sister Marline, aunt Bertha Jacobs and countless other family members and dear friends.

A visitation will be held at St Michaels Orthodox Church, 3701 St. Michael's Church Drive, Louisville Kentucky, 40220 on Thursday, September 12 from 2 to 8 PM. Funeral mass will be Friday, September 13 at 10 am at St Michaels Orthodox Church. A burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Michaels Orthodox Church or Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
