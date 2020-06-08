Gilbert Robbins, IV "Skeeter"51, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.He was born on September 2, 1968 in Louisville, Kentucky to Gilbert and Eunice L. Robbins.He is preceded in death by his mother.Gilbert is survived by his loving Wife of 18 years, Pamela R. Robbins; sons, Gilbert Robbins, V and Bryson Robbins; father, Gilbert Robbins, III (Dr. Jessica Dowe); brothers, Joe Leavell (Terra), Aldric Leavell (Twanna), Ronald Harrison (Joyce); sister, Janaya Robbins; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, June 11th at Newcomer, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive). A private service will be held on Friday at Green Castle Baptist Church with burial to follow at Green Meadows Cemetery.To leave a special message for the family, please visit