Gilbert Thomas Toy
Louisville - Gilbert Thomas Toy, 83, returned to his Heavenly Father on December 1, 2019.
He was born to the late William and Marie Toy in 1936.
He is also preceded in death by his sister, Clarine Ballard, brother, Orville J. Toy, great grand daughter Hannah Grace McDonald.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tara Graham (Bruce), Michael Toy, Jera L. Tidball (Seth), grandchildren Aimee McDonald (Steve), Aaron Steele (Melissa), Adam Steele (Sheena), Cody Kendall, Courtney Raposo (Joey), 7 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11am in Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, 4400 Bardstown Road. Louisville, KY 40218.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4-8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019