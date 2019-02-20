|
|
Gina C. Knowland
Louisville - Regina "Gina" C. Knowland, 63, loving wife to Dennis Knowland, passed away, surrounded by family, on Sunday February 17, 2019 at Baptist Health. She was preceded in death by her father Billy Jackson Helson.
Gina retired from the accounting department for Orr Safety, attended Incarnation Catholic Church, and loved doing all types of crafts.
Besides her husband of 30 years, she is survived by daughter Holly Shively (Jared), son Kelly Shane (Lillie) along with grandchildren, Eryn, Shane, Wyatt Shively and Keagan Shane.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 7:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 pm until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are request to the , 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205. (502-451-4266)
louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019