Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-4220
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Knowland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina C. Knowland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gina C. Knowland Obituary
Gina C. Knowland

Louisville - Regina "Gina" C. Knowland, 63, loving wife to Dennis Knowland, passed away, surrounded by family, on Sunday February 17, 2019 at Baptist Health. She was preceded in death by her father Billy Jackson Helson.

Gina retired from the accounting department for Orr Safety, attended Incarnation Catholic Church, and loved doing all types of crafts.

Besides her husband of 30 years, she is survived by daughter Holly Shively (Jared), son Kelly Shane (Lillie) along with grandchildren, Eryn, Shane, Wyatt Shively and Keagan Shane.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 7:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 pm until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations are request to the , 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205. (502-451-4266)

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.