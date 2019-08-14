Services
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
Gina M. Haun Obituary
Gina M. Haun,

Louisville - 57, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was the former Gina Netherton and a self employed painter. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Chester & Christine Netherton, Sr., father Chester, mother Mary & sister Edna Auberry. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Harry Haun, her children; Erica Strane, William Strane, Jr. & Susan Strane Reese, step children; Chris Haun & Jennifer Strane Harris and many grandchildren who she loved dearly.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2-4PM at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
