Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ginger Bogard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ginger "G-Bo" Bogard


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ginger "G-Bo" Bogard Obituary
Ginger "G-Bo" Bogard

Louisville - died at her home on Sunday January 26th 2020 she was 43.

Ginger was born in Louisville Kentucky on October 5th 1976 and was processed in death by her parents Bernard "Butch" Bogard and Mary Phyllis Bogard.

She was a former member of the United states Army and was a employee of Ford motor company for 8 years.

She is survived by her loving brother Garren Bogard, her beloved niece Haley Bogard who was the apple of her eye, and her life long friends Beverly Baxley, Candace Kiper, and Cari Schultz.

In lieu of flowers please make all donations to Family & Childrens Mental health at 302 E. Breckinridge St, Louisville KY. 40203 or call 502-561-1112

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday February 4th 2020 from 1:00P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen funeral home located at 5317 Dixie Hwy Louisville Ky, 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ginger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -