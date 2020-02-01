|
|
Ginger "G-Bo" Bogard
Louisville - died at her home on Sunday January 26th 2020 she was 43.
Ginger was born in Louisville Kentucky on October 5th 1976 and was processed in death by her parents Bernard "Butch" Bogard and Mary Phyllis Bogard.
She was a former member of the United states Army and was a employee of Ford motor company for 8 years.
She is survived by her loving brother Garren Bogard, her beloved niece Haley Bogard who was the apple of her eye, and her life long friends Beverly Baxley, Candace Kiper, and Cari Schultz.
In lieu of flowers please make all donations to Family & Childrens Mental health at 302 E. Breckinridge St, Louisville KY. 40203 or call 502-561-1112
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday February 4th 2020 from 1:00P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen funeral home located at 5317 Dixie Hwy Louisville Ky, 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020