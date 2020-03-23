|
Gisela Erna Baker
Corydon - Gisela Erna Baker, 82, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home. She was born September 10, 1937 in Meissen, East Germany, the daughter of Peter and Erna Brzoska. She studied at Kaufmannische Berufe Schule (school). She then came to Louisville and met her beloved husband G. Harold Baker and spent almost 57 years of blissful marriage. She raised 3 sons Andy (Cheryl), Michael (Maribeth) and Kenneth (Lisa) to be gentlemen and have common sense (most of the time). She was a Kentucky Colonel, a railroader's wife, a Knights of Columbus wife and served in many rolls and activities at St. Mary's Church in Lanesville. She was lector, greeter, was a calligraphist, a member of St. Anne's Society and a CHIRP sister and a picnic worker for many years. She is also survived by two brothers and one sister all of East Germany, grandchildren, Brittney, Angela, Zachary, Dustin, Jordan, Noah and Kayla, great grandchildren, Avery and Logan and many nieces and nephews. Visitation and services are private. The family requests no flowers. Memorial gifts can be made to at Memorials Processing, , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org/donate-to-st-jude or to Franciscan Kitchen at 748 S. Preston St., Louisville, KY 40203, www.franciscankitchen.org/donate.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020