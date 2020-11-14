Gladys Buse Rheinlander
LOUISVILLE - Gladys Buse Rheinlander of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020.
She was very active in the PTA within the city school system and helped initiate weekday kindergarten classes in the 1950's. After working for Stewarts Department Store and LG&E she became a homemaker and belonged to Woodhaven Country Club where she spent many hours on the golf course enjoying the company of her friends. In her later years she enjoyed playing cards and socialising with her bridge buddies.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ivan Rheinlander, her parents, Albert and Cora Buse, her brother, Lowell "Bud" Frakes and her sisters, Dot Plaiss, Hazel Bott, Olive Pfeiffer and Alice Leist, her sister-in-law, Lillian Etzel (Henry).
She is survived by her loving daughter, Sandra Kissling, son-in-law, David, her sister, Joy Bailey and numerous nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
Due to COVID 19 there will be no public services. There will be a private burial for her family.
Her family wishes to thank Renee and Courtney with Hosparus for their support and devotion to Gladys.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville or to the Crusade for Children or a charity of the donors choice