Gladys Cambron Marcus
1931 - 2020
Gladys Cambron Marcus

Louisville - 89, passed away on October 28, 2020. She was born in Louisville on September 2, 1931, to the late Roy and Margaret Cambron.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray Marcus; sister, Eileen Holbourn; and grandparents.

Gladys lived a very full life. She worked for Kentucky Finance for over 35 years as Vice President of Micro Computers, and traveled all over the world. She was a Kentucky Colonel for over 50 years, a member of Southeast Christian Church, and a member of the Elk Lodge and Elk Auxiliary. She was full of life and willing to help anyone in need.

She leaves behind nieces, Susan Trimnal, Cathy Swartwood, and Beverly Smith (Allen); nephew, Richard Lennan; great-nieces and nephews, Melissa Ellingsworth (Allen), Stacey Dilley (Shawn), Tammy Swartwood, Teri Curfew, Anna Probus (Ronnie), Shelly Caldwell (Brent), Tim Smith (Jenni), Shannon Maddox, Wesley Lennan (Beth), Angela Lennan, and Samuel Lennan.

Funeral service will be at 12:00pm on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to your favorite charity.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
