Gladys "Mae" Cook Belcher



Louisville - Gladys "Mae" Cook Belcher



July 20, 1935 - Nov 6, 2020



Mae was called home on November 6, 2020. She was in her home with her children by her side. She was the seventh of nine children born to Wade and Mabel Cook in Butler County, Kentucky. After her family moved to Louisville, she graduated from Manual High in 1953. Mae loved movies, playing cards with family and friends, camping at Dale Hollow and their special place at Lake Malone. She was an expert at crossword puzzles and usually won all the Scrabble games.



She loved her family at Farmdale Baptist Church and enjoyed her time there giving to those in need. Preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Wade Ehle and her husband of 35 years Earl D. Belcher. Gladys "Mae" is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Ehle, son William Winburn (Brenda), sister Glenda Martin, brother Billy Cook, stepchildren, Barbara Meredith, Deborah Akemon, Earl Belcher Jr., and their extended families, 18 nieces & nephews and many friends. Honoring her wishes a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please do so to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205. Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the Family.









