Gladys Cook "Mae" Belcher
Gladys "Mae" Cook Belcher

Louisville - Gladys "Mae" Cook Belcher

July 20, 1935 - Nov 6, 2020

Mae was called home on November 6, 2020. She was in her home with her children by her side. She was the seventh of nine children born to Wade and Mabel Cook in Butler County, Kentucky. After her family moved to Louisville, she graduated from Manual High in 1953. Mae loved movies, playing cards with family and friends, camping at Dale Hollow and their special place at Lake Malone. She was an expert at crossword puzzles and usually won all the Scrabble games.

She loved her family at Farmdale Baptist Church and enjoyed her time there giving to those in need. Preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Wade Ehle and her husband of 35 years Earl D. Belcher. Gladys "Mae" is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Ehle, son William Winburn (Brenda), sister Glenda Martin, brother Billy Cook, stepchildren, Barbara Meredith, Deborah Akemon, Earl Belcher Jr., and their extended families, 18 nieces & nephews and many friends. Honoring her wishes a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please do so to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205. Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the Family.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
