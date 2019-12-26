Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Gladys Evelyn Melear

Gladys Evelyn Melear Obituary
Gladys Evelyn Melear

Louisville - 98, passed away on December 24, 2019, at the Nazareth Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Melear, Sr.

Gladys is survived by her children, Leland Melear, Linda Shrader (Burch), and Dennis C. Melear (Judy); grandchildren, Sheri Melear, Pam Melear, Jeff Shrader, Bryan Shrader, and Jason Melear; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
