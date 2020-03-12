Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Gladys Harrison


1930 - 2020
Gladys Harrison Obituary
Gladys Harrison

Fairdale - Mrs. Gladys E. (Ploetner) Harrison, age 90, of Fairdale returned to her Heavenly Father on March 12, 2020. Mrs. Harrison was born on January 4, 1930 in Louisville, KY to the late Michael and Loretta (Hutchins) Ploetner. Mrs. Harrison was a homemaker. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husband, Bernard Harrison; and brothers, Jerry and Mike Ploetner.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Donald Harrison (Peggy Lynn) and Morris Harrison (Tammy); grandchildren, Kyle, Adam, Ricky, Tara and Tommy; 6 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Donald Ploetner, Irene Englert and Regina Kelly.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 2 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
