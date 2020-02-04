|
Gladys Hood
Louisville - Gladys Scott Hood, 94, died Monday, February 3, 2020.
She was a member of Buechel Park Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James O.; a grandson; and several siblings.
She is survived by her children, Larry Hood and Barbara Brummett; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and two siblings.
Her funeral is 1pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial at 3pm Friday in Highview Cemetery, Chaplin, KY. Visitation is after 10am Friday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020