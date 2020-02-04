Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home
5406 Bardstown Road
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Highview Cemetery
Chaplin, KY
Gladys Hood

Gladys Hood Obituary
Gladys Hood

Louisville - Gladys Scott Hood, 94, died Monday, February 3, 2020.

She was a member of Buechel Park Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James O.; a grandson; and several siblings.

She is survived by her children, Larry Hood and Barbara Brummett; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and two siblings.

Her funeral is 1pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial at 3pm Friday in Highview Cemetery, Chaplin, KY. Visitation is after 10am Friday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
