1/1
Dr. Gladys Masih Busch Ph.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Gladys Masih Busch, Ph.D.

Louisville - Dr. Gladys Masih Busch, Ph.D., age 85, passed away on Tuesday November 3, 2020. Born in the village of Rath in the Banda District of Utter Pradesh in India to the late Tantiya and Kurgi Masih. She was preceded in death by her siblings Anugrah, Alice, Rachel, David, and Jonathan.

As a young woman teaching at Isabella Thoburn College in Lucknow, she was selected to represent India in the Fullbright Teacher Exchange program to observe teaching in the United States. She stayed on to earn a Ph.D. in Education at Indiana University. She also completed all work for an additional Ph.D. in Sociology, but having started a family she did not complete the necessary dissertation to finish that degree.

Dr. Busch taught for a few years at the University of Louisville in what was then a special honors program for Freshmen called the Freshmen Symposium and later she taught at the graduate level in what was then the Systems Science Institute. There she introduced a course, Family Systems, that was one of the forerunners of a new perspective in the field of family studies. She was then invited to help take systems thinking to Spalding University where she taught for about 20 years before having to retire because of illness. During her years at Spalding she made many friends including a number of students from Taiwan.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years John A. Busch, her two children, Kanti Leigh Busch and John Vijay Busch, as well as her grandchild Max Havens. There will be a celebration of life service for Dr. Busch when the covid-19 pandemic is over. In lieu of flowers and in line with her life long concern for social justice she would have welcomed contributions to the Justice Center at Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church, 4936 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40222. Memories of Gladys can be shared at newcomerfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved