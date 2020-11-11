Dr. Gladys Masih Busch, Ph.D.
Louisville - Dr. Gladys Masih Busch, Ph.D., age 85, passed away on Tuesday November 3, 2020. Born in the village of Rath in the Banda District of Utter Pradesh in India to the late Tantiya and Kurgi Masih. She was preceded in death by her siblings Anugrah, Alice, Rachel, David, and Jonathan.
As a young woman teaching at Isabella Thoburn College in Lucknow, she was selected to represent India in the Fullbright Teacher Exchange program to observe teaching in the United States. She stayed on to earn a Ph.D. in Education at Indiana University. She also completed all work for an additional Ph.D. in Sociology, but having started a family she did not complete the necessary dissertation to finish that degree.
Dr. Busch taught for a few years at the University of Louisville in what was then a special honors program for Freshmen called the Freshmen Symposium and later she taught at the graduate level in what was then the Systems Science Institute. There she introduced a course, Family Systems, that was one of the forerunners of a new perspective in the field of family studies. She was then invited to help take systems thinking to Spalding University where she taught for about 20 years before having to retire because of illness. During her years at Spalding she made many friends including a number of students from Taiwan.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years John A. Busch, her two children, Kanti Leigh Busch and John Vijay Busch, as well as her grandchild Max Havens. There will be a celebration of life service for Dr. Busch when the covid-19 pandemic is over. In lieu of flowers and in line with her life long concern for social justice she would have welcomed contributions to the Justice Center at Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church, 4936 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40222. Memories of Gladys can be shared at newcomerfamily.com
.