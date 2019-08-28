Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Crum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Dean Crum


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Dean Crum Obituary
Glen Dean Crum

Louisville - 91, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.

He was born June 16, 1928 in Canute, Oklahoma to Edward and Emma Crum. He was inducted into the US Army on December 26, 1944 and discharged in 1953. Glen served as Honor Guard for General MacArthur in 1945, and was then assigned as Honor Guard for General Eisenhower. He was a proud career police officer, serving the Louisville Police Department for over 20 years, and was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 6. Glen was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Omar and Kenneth; and sister, Lola.

He is survived by his wife, Bennie Sue Hardesty Crum; daughters, Suenna Lankswert (William) and Sherree; son, Dean; Grandson, Daniel; Granddaughter, Aubrie; sisters, Edna Goble (Offutt) and Ann Crum; eight nieces and 3 nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 30, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, 4-8 pm, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Fraternal Order of Police.

The family wishes to thank Drs. Fredrick Witten and James Bailen and the entire staff of First Urology for the excellent care provided to Glen.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now