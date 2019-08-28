|
|
Glen Dean Crum
Louisville - 91, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.
He was born June 16, 1928 in Canute, Oklahoma to Edward and Emma Crum. He was inducted into the US Army on December 26, 1944 and discharged in 1953. Glen served as Honor Guard for General MacArthur in 1945, and was then assigned as Honor Guard for General Eisenhower. He was a proud career police officer, serving the Louisville Police Department for over 20 years, and was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 6. Glen was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Omar and Kenneth; and sister, Lola.
He is survived by his wife, Bennie Sue Hardesty Crum; daughters, Suenna Lankswert (William) and Sherree; son, Dean; Grandson, Daniel; Granddaughter, Aubrie; sisters, Edna Goble (Offutt) and Ann Crum; eight nieces and 3 nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 30, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, 4-8 pm, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Fraternal Order of Police.
The family wishes to thank Drs. Fredrick Witten and James Bailen and the entire staff of First Urology for the excellent care provided to Glen.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019