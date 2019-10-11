Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Glen Eakle Obituary
Glen Eakle

Louisville - Glen Eakle, 93, of Louisville passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Glen was a native of Clay County, TN. an active member of Farmdale Baptist Church and a U. S. Navy veteran of WWII. He was a retired Butler High School teacher.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Norma (Vessels) Eakle; parents, Clayton and Vada Eakle; a son, Stephen Gregory, infant son, John and eight siblings.

Survivors include three daughters, Pam Schmit, Nancy Reynolds (Richard) and Mary Beth Schmidt (Steve); seven grandchildren, Emily, Nick (Yanitza), Patrick, Sarah (Luke), Hannah, Joe and Adam and one great grandchild, Charissa; a sister, Iree Francis.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
