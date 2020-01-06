Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Louisville - Glen Lewis Hawkins, 84, passed away January 4, 2020. Glen proudly served his country as a Major in the U. S. Army Reserve. He went on to work in accounting at Holloway Ready Mix then finance at G.M.A.C., where he retired after 30 years. Glen was a Cub Scout master and a Mason. He had also been a faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Glen was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Michael Ann Hawkins and siblings Charles B. Hawkins and Peggy D. Hawkins Webb.

Glen leaves behind to cherish his memory his children Jon Douglas Hawkins (Jan) and Heidi Whitlow (Ray) and grandchildren J.D. Hawkins, Michael Hawkins (Mckenzie) and Evan Whitlow.

A service to honor the life of Glen will be held Saturday, January 11th at 10am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be Friday, January 10th from 3:30-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
