Glen "Roscoe" Miller
Louisville - Glen "Roscoe" Miller, 57, passed away suddenly at home on Friday March 22, 2019. He was born to the late Hersil L., Jr. and Peggy H. (Neely) Miller on June 7 1961. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Dixie Justice.
Glen worked as a machinist for Progress Railroad and was a proud Army Veteran serving in Desert Storm.
He is survived by his step-son Corey Hebert (Ilissa), sisters, Terry Pitzel (Steve), Debi Miller along with grandchildren Carson and Sophia Hebert. He will also be missed by nieces and nephews Erin Tierney, Johnny Kovach, J. Sprouse, and Sarah Stout Modarelli.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Friday from 5- 8 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019