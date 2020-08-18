Glen VincentLouisville - Glen Vincent, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Glen was a Mason for 60 years, He also retired from GE after 37 years. He loved playing Softball for the Metro Parks Senior League.He was born on November 25, 1936 in Beesprings, Kentucky to Martin and Ada (Merideth) Vincent. He is preceded in death by his Father, Martin Vincent, Mother, Ada Vincent, and Wife, Marietta Dalcie Vincent.Glen is survived by his Children Kerrylee (Becky) Vincent and Terry Vincent: Grandchildren, Amanda Vincent, Brent Vincent, Cassie (Austin) Baxter, Tyler Vincent, and Hannah Vincent, Great-Grandchildren, Andrew Vincent and Archer Baxter. As well as a host of family and friends to cherish his memory.Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.The family requests that contributions in Glen's memory be made to the family.To leave a special message for the family, please visit