1/1
Glen Vincent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen Vincent

Louisville - Glen Vincent, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Glen was a Mason for 60 years, He also retired from GE after 37 years. He loved playing Softball for the Metro Parks Senior League.

He was born on November 25, 1936 in Beesprings, Kentucky to Martin and Ada (Merideth) Vincent. He is preceded in death by his Father, Martin Vincent, Mother, Ada Vincent, and Wife, Marietta Dalcie Vincent.

Glen is survived by his Children Kerrylee (Becky) Vincent and Terry Vincent: Grandchildren, Amanda Vincent, Brent Vincent, Cassie (Austin) Baxter, Tyler Vincent, and Hannah Vincent, Great-Grandchildren, Andrew Vincent and Archer Baxter. As well as a host of family and friends to cherish his memory.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Glen's memory be made to the family.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved