Glenda Brocato
Louisville - Mrs. Glenda Jean Brocato, age 71, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on April 25, 2020 after a brief Illness. She loved camping, traveling, word puzzles and reading. She also loved animals. The last ten years her faithful companion, Teddy Bear, provided much love and entertainment to her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ray Ramsey.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 45 years, Charles "Brock" Brocato; her daughter, Angela Skaggs (Kenny); daughter-by-choice, Anna Craven (James); mother, Cuba Ramsey; sister, Nancy Kiper (Otis); brothers, Mike Ramsey (Patty) and Glen Ramsey (Sharon); grandson, Trent; and numerous friends who were family.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. All services will be private due to COVID-19.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020