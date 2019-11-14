|
|
Glenn Alan McCubbins
Fairdale - 64, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was retired from CSX Railroad and a KY Colonel. He loved car shows and especially his 1967 GTO. He is survived by his wife, Cyndi, daughters, Stacy McCubbins, sons, Carl Durbin (Shannon), Tony & Sam Durbin (Natalie), Bryan McCubbins (Amanda) & Tyler McCubbins (Ashley), 8 grandchildren, sisters Shirley Limer, Linda Fey & Debbie Fox and also his loving dogs, Milo & Agnes. Visitation will be Saturday starting at 12 PM with a service at 6 PM. Visiting will continue after service until 8 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019