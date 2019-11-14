Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn McCubbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Alan McCubbins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Alan McCubbins Obituary
Glenn Alan McCubbins

Fairdale - 64, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was retired from CSX Railroad and a KY Colonel. He loved car shows and especially his 1967 GTO. He is survived by his wife, Cyndi, daughters, Stacy McCubbins, sons, Carl Durbin (Shannon), Tony & Sam Durbin (Natalie), Bryan McCubbins (Amanda) & Tyler McCubbins (Ashley), 8 grandchildren, sisters Shirley Limer, Linda Fey & Debbie Fox and also his loving dogs, Milo & Agnes. Visitation will be Saturday starting at 12 PM with a service at 6 PM. Visiting will continue after service until 8 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -