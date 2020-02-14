|
|
Glenn Douglas Kurtz
Louisville - Glenn Douglas Kurtz, 78, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. After battling a long illness he passed away with his children by his side at Norton Hosparus Pavillion. In life he was an avid Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan, he liked to fish and go metal detecting. He was a caring and devoted man to everything that was a passion to him, alongside his dog Tink. He retired from Fisher's Packing Company after 31 years of devoted service. He was a longtime member of the Scottish rite shrine of Bullitt W. Lodge No. 155 and a passionate supporter of the Kosair's Temple of Shriners Hospital for crippled children in Louisville, KY. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Cleda Kurtz; Mother of his children, Jan and second wife Bessie; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. Left to cherish his memory is his special lady friend, Cubie Frames; children, Elizabeth (Noah) Eldridge, William "Bill" (Jane) Kurtz, David (Michele) Kurtz, and Glennis (Joe) Phelps; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Hosparus Pavilion and Norton Hospital Downtown for the love and care given to Glenn in his time of need. Memorial donations in Glenn's name can be made to Norton Children's Hospital. The Service will be on Monday, February, 17, 2020 at 2:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be from 10:00am to the time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020