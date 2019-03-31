|
Glenn Douglas "Doug" Vitato
Bradenton - Glenn Douglas "Doug" Vitato, born on May 4, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky, to Beatrice Leslie and the late Onie Cyrus Vitato, JR, passed away on March 15, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. Doug is survived by his mother Beatrice Leslie and stepfather, Richard Leslie, SR; sons, Alex Vitato (Kelly) and Paul Vitato (Jennifer); brother, Richard Leslie, JR (Virginia); and sisters, Sherry Klein (John), Joyce Jackson, Linda Spencer, Carol Burjan (Daniel), and Barbara Barkie. Doug grew up in Louisville Kentucky and attended Trinity and Eastern High Schools. In 1978 he moved to Bradenton FL. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 206 Second Street E, Bradenton, Florida.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019