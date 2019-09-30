|
|
Glenn Edwin Wade
Enterprise - Glenn Edwin Wade, 100, of Enterprise, AL, passed away at home on Friday, September 27th. He was born December 30, 1918 in Borden, IN and moved to Sarasota, FL in 1984 from Clarksville, IN. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Mechanical Engineering where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. He was a member of Culbertson Baptist Church, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Masonic Lodge and 32nd degree Scottish Rite in New Albany, IN. In Sarasota he was a member of the Sahib Shrine Temple where he served in the Legion of Honor and attended First Baptist Church Sarasota. Glenn retired from American Standard in Louisville, KY where he was a mechanical engineer. He was a decorated officer in the Army Air Corps and served with the 319th Bombardment Group in Europe and North Africa during World War II.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jean, his parents Celia and Edwin Wade, his sisters Evelyn Nelson and Marcella Sturdivent, and his brother Raymond.
He is survived by his daughters Susan Fox (Roger) of Enterprise, AL; Carol Scherbarth (Steve) of Eagan, MN; and Jan Wade of Milwaukee, WI; two grandsons Jeff Fox (Lauren) and Nick Fox (Ashley) of Charlotte, NC; two great-grandchildren, Brodie Fox and Natalie Fox of Charlotte, NC.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd at 10:00 a.m. in New Albany, IN at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park with full military
honors.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019