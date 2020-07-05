1/1
Glenn Eugene Goodman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Eugene Goodman

Glenn Eugene Goodman, 68, born February 26th, 1952, made his way home June, 27th, 2020 to be with his, Father, Lonnie Dennis Sr; Mother, Violet; Sisters Evelyn, Dorothy, Corrine, Pauline; Brother, Dennis "Sonny". Glenn leaves behind his loving memories to his Son,Dennis Eugene (Robin); Daughter, Christy Marie (Donnie); Grandchildren, Salena , Katelin, Josh, Trinity, Briana, Chris; Great Grandchildren, Chanse, Avery, Penelope, Blake; Sister, Etta Rae; Brothers, Butch, Lonnie Dennis Jr, Garry; his many nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, and finally his great many friends. Glenn had a huge heart and loved, unconditionally, every one of us.

A, come as you are, Celebration of Glenn's life will be held in his honor at 226 Old Preston Hwy. Shepherdsville, KY 40165, on July 11th from 1pm - 10pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved