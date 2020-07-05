Glenn Eugene Goodman



Glenn Eugene Goodman, 68, born February 26th, 1952, made his way home June, 27th, 2020 to be with his, Father, Lonnie Dennis Sr; Mother, Violet; Sisters Evelyn, Dorothy, Corrine, Pauline; Brother, Dennis "Sonny". Glenn leaves behind his loving memories to his Son,Dennis Eugene (Robin); Daughter, Christy Marie (Donnie); Grandchildren, Salena , Katelin, Josh, Trinity, Briana, Chris; Great Grandchildren, Chanse, Avery, Penelope, Blake; Sister, Etta Rae; Brothers, Butch, Lonnie Dennis Jr, Garry; his many nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, and finally his great many friends. Glenn had a huge heart and loved, unconditionally, every one of us.



A, come as you are, Celebration of Glenn's life will be held in his honor at 226 Old Preston Hwy. Shepherdsville, KY 40165, on July 11th from 1pm - 10pm.









