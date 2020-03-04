|
Glenn Eugene Lewis
Glenn Eugene Lewis received his wings after a brief illness Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fielden Rile Lewis and Annabelle Webster Lewis, and five siblings. He was born in Vanceburg, Kentucky on March 28, 1926. He was looking forward to celebrating his 94th birthday so much he began telling everyone he was 94 a month ago!
Glenn was a World War II Navy Veteran. He was proud to have served aboard LST 596 in the Pacific. He enjoyed telling his children and grandchildren about his time aboard the ship. He spent many years as a spooler at Reynold's Metals Company. He enjoyed carpentry and sketching and made cradles for his grandchildren which are still being used by his great-grandchildren. He was a member of South Jefferson Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bettye Call Lewis, and three children: Lynne (Dan) Fleming, Columbus, IN; Shaneen Gay (Steve) Jahn, Louisville, KY; and Keith (Ellen) Lewis, Camden, IN. He also has six grandchildren; Sarah Holt Veeneman, Travis Fleming, Clinton Fleming, Peter Fleming, Christina Barbee Devine, and Tyania Lewis Epperson, and six great-grandchildren, as well as three nieces, Sonya Lewis Stone, Beverly Lewis Owen and Jane Ann Bowling.
A memorial service will be held at South Jefferson Christian Church, 6500 W. Orell Rd., Louisville, KY, on Saturday, March 7. Visitation will be from noon to 3:00 pm with a memorial service at 3:00. A private burial service will be held at a later date. The family asks for donations to South Jefferson Christian Church or WHAS Crusade for Children in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020