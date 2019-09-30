|
|
Glenn J. Keinsley
New Albany - Lanesville, Indiana
Glenn J. Keinsley, 87, passed away Sunday, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born September 7, 1932 in Harrison County, Indiana the son of Charles G. and Catherine M. Schneider Keinsley. He was a foreman at Tube Turns steel fabrication in Louisville, KY, was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, was a Knight of St. John's and a member of Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Allen, Stephen and Richard Keinsley and a sister, Carol Harbeson. He is survived by his wife, Betty Huffman Keinsley of New Albany, IN; one son, Gregory L. Keinsley (Karen) of Anderson, IN; two daughters, Brenda Brown (Mark) of Georgetown, IN and Rebecca Klemens (James) of Louisville, KY; two grandchildren, Andrew Keinsley (Jennilyn) of Ogden, Utah and Matthew Keinsley (Valerie) of Noblesville, IN and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lanesville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, IN and from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019