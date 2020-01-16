Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Glenn Weldon Kirby


1938 - 2020
Glenn Weldon Kirby Obituary
Glenn Weldon Kirby

LaGrange - Glenn Weldon Kirby, 81, of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

He was born in Kilgore, Texas to the late Arthur and Frances Kirby on April 19, 1938.

Glenn was a proud veteran of the United States Army, member of the American Legion Post 39 and retired from Ford Motor Company after 31 years as an engineer.

He is preceded in death by his son; Dennis W Kirby and sister; Virginia Kirby.

Left to cherish the memory of Glenn are his wife of 58 years; Nancy Kirby, sons; Michael W Kirby (Jennifer), Brian C Kirby (Pamela) and Darrell H Kirby, 9 grandchildren; Crystal, April, Erin, Sarah, Shannon, Lauren, Logan, Ethan, and Bella, great-granddaughter; Arianna, extended family and friends.

Visitation for Glenn will be held on Saturday, January 18 from 4-8pm at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, LaGrange, KY 40031. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2pm at the funeral home with burial at Valley of Rest Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to in Glenn's name.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
