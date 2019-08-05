Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Cable Baptist Church
314 S. Wenzel St
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Cable Baptist Church
314 S. Wenzel St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Willis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Willis Obituary
Glenn Willis

Louisville - 63, passed away July 27, 2019 in Lithonia, GA.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Willis; son, Jared H. Willis, both of Lithonia, GA; mother, Bettie J. Willis; two brothers, Robert E.(Marita) Willis, Jr. and Kirk G. Willis; sister, Pamela (Dexter) Horne and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 6th with 10:00 AM Viewing and 11:00 AM Service at the Cable Baptist Church, 314 S. Wenzel St.

A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now