Glenn Willis
Louisville - 63, passed away July 27, 2019 in Lithonia, GA.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Willis; son, Jared H. Willis, both of Lithonia, GA; mother, Bettie J. Willis; two brothers, Robert E.(Marita) Willis, Jr. and Kirk G. Willis; sister, Pamela (Dexter) Horne and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 6th with 10:00 AM Viewing and 11:00 AM Service at the Cable Baptist Church, 314 S. Wenzel St.
A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 5, 2019