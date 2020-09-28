Glennice "Easy" Manakee
Highview - Mrs. Glennice "Easy" Manakee, age 94, of Highview returned to her Heavenly Father on September 25, 2020. Mrs. Manakee was born on August 17, 1926 in Dalton, Georgia to the late Ray and Beatrice Davis. Mrs. Manakee was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church and helped to establish the Maple Grove Baptist Daycare Center. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents, husband, Henry B. Manakee, Jr.; daughter, Gwendolyn; and sister, Evelyn.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Ellen (Larry) and Cathy (Mike); grandchildren, Melissa (Larry), Alison (Bryant), Brian (Shari) and Jason (Zharon); 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Maple Grove Baptist Church (5911 E. Manslick Rd. Louisville, KY 40219) with interment in Highland Memory Gardens. Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2-8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) and Friday from 10 am until time of service at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Maple Grove Baptist Church. www.subfuneralhome.com