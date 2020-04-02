|
GlennRoy Nantz
Louisville - GlennRoy (Bryant) Nantz, 87, went to be with her Lord on April 1, 2020 surrounded by her sons and daughter-in-law after a courageous fight with cancer.
She was a retired employee of Bacon's and a longtime faithful member of Fern Creek Christian Church where she was a member of Cruisin Creekers. She and her husband Jim opened their home as foster parents for many children. GlennRoy loved spending time with her family, her church family, and her friends playing cards, bunco, dominoes, attending music shows, and teaching country line dancing.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 50 years, Jim; her special friend, Floyd Roberson; and her foster son, whom she raised, Paul Priest.
Survivors include her sons, Jim Nantz and his wife, Yvonne, and Anthony Nantz; granddaughters, Kelly Wortham (Roger) and Shawna Powell (Korey); great grandchildren, Madison, Lucas, Noah and Kenzie; and a host of very special friends who loved her.
Special thanks is given to the many many friends for the outpouring of love and support given to GlennRoy during her struggles these past two years.
For the safety of all, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
GlennRoy devoted her life to loving children. In her memory we ask expressions of sympathy be made to to help all the children with cancer.
Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersontown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020