Gloria Ann Hall
Louisville - 84, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home.
She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hall and daughter, Donna Warren.
She is survived by her son, Jim Hall (Vivian) and daughter, Terrie Durham (Eddie); son-in-law, Rob Warren; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jessie Griffin and Rita Basco (Jimmy).
Her celebration of life service will be held Friday 11 a.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020