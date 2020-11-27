Gloria Faye (Meredith) EdelenLouisville - Gloria Faye Meredith Edelen, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day November 26, 2020 at U of L Hospital.She was born in Louisville, Kentucky August 15, 1950.Faye was a graduate of U of L, and a former JCPS teacher.She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Meredith and Mother, Flossie Meredith.Faye is survived by her loving husband, Joe; brother Steve Meredith (Becky); and many nieces and nephews.Owen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Cremation was chosen.There will be no services due to Covid-19 pandemic.Sincere appreciation to all of the Hospice team who were so good to her.Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Louisville.