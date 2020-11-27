1/1
Gloria Faye (Meredith) Edelen
1950 - 2020
Gloria Faye (Meredith) Edelen

Louisville - Gloria Faye Meredith Edelen, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day November 26, 2020 at U of L Hospital.

She was born in Louisville, Kentucky August 15, 1950.

Faye was a graduate of U of L, and a former JCPS teacher.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Meredith and Mother, Flossie Meredith.

Faye is survived by her loving husband, Joe; brother Steve Meredith (Becky); and many nieces and nephews.

Owen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Cremation was chosen.

There will be no services due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Sincere appreciation to all of the Hospice team who were so good to her.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
